Deutsche Bank Trims Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (STZ) Target Price to $226.00

Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (NYSE:STZ) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from $234.00 to $226.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.62% from the stock’s previous close.

STZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. OTR Global lowered shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A from $230.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A from $262.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.34.

Shares of STZ traded down $5.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $202.48. 5,103,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,838,127. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A has a twelve month low of $195.89 and a twelve month high of $236.62. The firm has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 29th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.22). Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 31.51%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A by 155.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A by 227.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. 73.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Obregon Brewery, and Ballast Point brands.

