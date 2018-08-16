Deutsche Bank Reiterates “€40.00” Price Target for Software (SOW)

Software (ETR:SOW) received a €40.00 ($45.45) price target from research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SOW. Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($56.82) target price on Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($52.27) target price on Software and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Barclays set a €39.00 ($44.32) target price on Software and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. HSBC set a €44.00 ($50.00) target price on Software and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €54.00 ($61.36) target price on Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €43.82 ($49.79).

SOW stock opened at €42.44 ($48.23) on Thursday. Software has a 1-year low of €34.53 ($39.24) and a 1-year high of €49.80 ($56.59).

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

