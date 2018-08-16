Deluxe Co. (DLX) Position Cut by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Deluxe by 408.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the first quarter worth $148,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deluxe by 50.4% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Life Insurance Co of North America bought a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the first quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the second quarter worth $218,000. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DLX opened at $57.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.92. Deluxe Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.06 and a fifty-two week high of $78.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $488.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.65 million. Deluxe had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Deluxe Co. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.77%.

In other news, CEO Lee J. Schram sold 500 shares of Deluxe stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee J. Schram sold 6,309 shares of Deluxe stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total transaction of $429,453.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,255,080.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,555 shares of company stock worth $1,126,861. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

