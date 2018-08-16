Deltec Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keeler Thomas Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. FSI Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. 72.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 30,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total transaction of $3,502,957.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Chase & Co Jpmorgan purchased 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. DZ Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “$111.53” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.23.

JPM stock opened at $113.70 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $88.08 and a 52 week high of $119.33. The stock has a market cap of $397.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

