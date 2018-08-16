Delivery Hero (DHER) Given a €52.25 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) received a €52.25 ($59.38) price target from Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.46% from the company’s current price.

DHER has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($60.23) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($48.86) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($47.73) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.00 ($62.50) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €49.69 ($56.47).

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

DHER opened at €46.46 ($52.80) on Thursday. Delivery Hero has a twelve month low of €25.15 ($28.58) and a twelve month high of €39.87 ($45.31).

Delivery Hero AG provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.