Delivery Hero (DHER) Given a €46.50 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.50 ($52.84) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DHER has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank set a €51.00 ($57.95) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €55.00 ($62.50) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. UBS Group set a €51.00 ($57.95) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($62.50) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($51.14) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €49.16 ($55.86).

Delivery Hero stock opened at €45.12 ($51.27) on Monday. Delivery Hero has a 12 month low of €25.15 ($28.58) and a 12 month high of €39.87 ($45.31).

Delivery Hero AG provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

