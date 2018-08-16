DCT Industrial Trust Inc (DCT) Position Raised by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of DCT Industrial Trust Inc (NYSE:DCT) by 173.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in DCT Industrial Trust were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCT. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in DCT Industrial Trust during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DCT Industrial Trust during the first quarter worth about $359,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DCT Industrial Trust during the first quarter worth about $363,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in DCT Industrial Trust during the first quarter worth about $803,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in DCT Industrial Trust by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DCT opened at $65.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. DCT Industrial Trust Inc has a one year low of $52.58 and a one year high of $68.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.83.

DCT Industrial Trust (NYSE:DCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.39). DCT Industrial Trust had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $109.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.02 million. equities research analysts anticipate that DCT Industrial Trust Inc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

DCT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of DCT Industrial Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DCT Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of DCT Industrial Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of DCT Industrial Trust from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.10.

DCT Industrial is a leading logistics real estate company specializing in the ownership, development, acquisition, leasing and management of bulk-distribution and light-industrial properties in high-demand distribution markets in the United States. DCT's actively-managed portfolio is strategically located near population centers and well-positioned to take advantage of market dynamics.

