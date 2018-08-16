Day & Ennis LLC Boosts Holdings in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf (GOVT)

Day & Ennis LLC boosted its stake in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf (BMV:GOVT) by 41.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,710 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. bought a new position in shares of Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf in the first quarter valued at $442,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf by 24.5% in the first quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 14,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in shares of Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf by 23.0% in the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,610,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,134,000 after buying an additional 675,817 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf by 101.3% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 31,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 15,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf in the first quarter valued at $523,000.

Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf stock opened at $24.57 on Thursday. Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf has a 1-year low of $448.20 and a 1-year high of $450.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were paid a $0.0426 dividend. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st.

