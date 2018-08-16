David Kanen Purchases 20,311 Shares of One Group Hospitality Inc (STKS) Stock

One Group Hospitality Inc (NASDAQ:STKS) major shareholder David Kanen acquired 20,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $57,886.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

David Kanen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 10th, David Kanen acquired 2,147 shares of One Group Hospitality stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $6,118.95.

On Wednesday, August 8th, David Kanen acquired 7,014 shares of One Group Hospitality stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $19,989.90.

On Friday, August 3rd, David Kanen acquired 3,800 shares of One Group Hospitality stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.84 per share, with a total value of $10,792.00.

On Monday, August 6th, David Kanen bought 74,963 shares of One Group Hospitality stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.84 per share, with a total value of $212,894.92.

On Wednesday, August 1st, David Kanen bought 18,788 shares of One Group Hospitality stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $52,606.40.

On Monday, July 30th, David Kanen bought 2,100 shares of One Group Hospitality stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $5,880.00.

On Friday, July 27th, David Kanen bought 23,731 shares of One Group Hospitality stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.68 per share, with a total value of $63,599.08.

On Tuesday, July 24th, David Kanen bought 3,631 shares of One Group Hospitality stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $9,259.05.

On Thursday, July 19th, David Kanen bought 6,469 shares of One Group Hospitality stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $16,495.95.

On Monday, July 16th, David Kanen bought 28,694 shares of One Group Hospitality stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $74,030.52.

STKS stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.86. 1,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,473. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. One Group Hospitality Inc has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $3.10.

One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.31 million for the quarter. One Group Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 33.87% and a negative net margin of 4.52%.

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on One Group Hospitality to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th.

About One Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, and operates restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates in three segments: Owned Restaurants; Owned Food, Beverage and Other; and Managed and Licensed Operations. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

