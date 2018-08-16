David Hagan Sells 59,500 Shares of Boingo Wireless Inc (WIFI) Stock

Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) CEO David Hagan sold 59,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $1,845,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 606,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,806,975.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David Hagan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Boingo Wireless alerts:

On Tuesday, August 14th, David Hagan sold 19,833 shares of Boingo Wireless stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $614,029.68.

On Friday, July 13th, David Hagan sold 19,833 shares of Boingo Wireless stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $470,835.42.

On Monday, July 16th, David Hagan sold 59,500 shares of Boingo Wireless stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $1,394,680.00.

On Tuesday, June 12th, David Hagan sold 19,833 shares of Boingo Wireless stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $468,455.46.

On Thursday, June 14th, David Hagan sold 59,500 shares of Boingo Wireless stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $1,415,505.00.

Boingo Wireless stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.15. 374,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,230. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Boingo Wireless Inc has a twelve month low of $18.87 and a twelve month high of $33.20. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.57 and a beta of 0.38.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.19. Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $59.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Boingo Wireless Inc will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WIFI. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Boingo Wireless during the 2nd quarter worth about $21,830,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 1,617.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 645,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 607,443 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,352,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,551,000 after acquiring an additional 535,694 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Boingo Wireless during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,144,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Boingo Wireless during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,905,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

WIFI has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Boingo Wireless from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. BidaskClub raised Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Boingo Wireless from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices. It designs, builds, monitors, and maintains distributed antenna systems (DAS), Wi-Fi, and small cell networks at managed and operated hotspot locations, such as airports, transportation hubs, stadiums, arenas, military bases, universities, convention centers, and office campuses in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia; and offers software applications and solutions to access its Wi-Fi network of approximately 1.5 million hotspots.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Boingo Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boingo Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.