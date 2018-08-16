Dais Analytic (DLYT) Releases Earnings Results

Dais Analytic (OTCMKTS:DLYT) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLYT remained flat at $$0.04 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 33,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,148. Dais Analytic has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09.

About Dais Analytic

Dais Analytic Corporation, a nano-structured polymer technology materials company, develops and commercializes applications using its nano-structure polymer technology. The company offers ConsERV, a fixed plate energy recovery ventilator that addresses the building indoor fresh air requirements for various forms of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning equipment; and NanoClear, a water clean-up process useful in the creation of potable water from contaminated water, sea, brackish, or waste water.

