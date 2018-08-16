Dais Analytic (DLYT) Issues Earnings Results

Dais Analytic (OTCMKTS:DLYT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter.
Shares of DLYT opened at $0.04 on Thursday. Dais Analytic has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.09.
Dais Analytic Company Profile
Read More: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?
Receive News & Ratings for Dais Analytic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dais Analytic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.