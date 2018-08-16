DA Davidson Comments on NEWTEK Business Services Corp’s Q3 2018 Earnings (NEWT)

NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson cut their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for NEWTEK Business Services in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 14th. DA Davidson analyst P. Heckmann now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.51. DA Davidson also issued estimates for NEWTEK Business Services’ FY2018 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. NEWTEK Business Services had a net margin of 105.34% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.47 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Compass Point set a $19.00 price target on NEWTEK Business Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut NEWTEK Business Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NEWTEK Business Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Shares of NEWTEK Business Services stock opened at $23.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. NEWTEK Business Services has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $24.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in NEWTEK Business Services by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in NEWTEK Business Services by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in NEWTEK Business Services by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in NEWTEK Business Services by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 133,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in NEWTEK Business Services by 558.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. 21.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

