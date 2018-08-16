D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,699,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,057,000 after acquiring an additional 456,305 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,114,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,971,000 after acquiring an additional 240,387 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,107,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,384,000 after acquiring an additional 39,910 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 886,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,933,000 after acquiring an additional 112,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 649,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,229,000 after acquiring an additional 18,508 shares during the last quarter.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total transaction of $2,331,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EEFT shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Euronet Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.44.

Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $94.05 on Thursday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.67 and a 12-month high of $101.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The company had revenue of $622.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.

