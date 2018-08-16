Cytokinetics (CYTK) Earns News Impact Score of 0.09

Media headlines about Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cytokinetics earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 47.1844360879261 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

NASDAQ CYTK traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $7.12. 4,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,214. The company has a quick ratio of 8.95, a current ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cytokinetics has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.39.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $6.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 million. equities research analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CYTK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cytokinetics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Sunday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total transaction of $26,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,117,346.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $26,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,799.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $146,780 in the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. It is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.