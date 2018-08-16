CVR Refining (CVRR) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Citigroup

CVR Refining (NYSE:CVRR) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised CVR Refining from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised CVR Refining from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised CVR Refining from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Tudor Pickering raised CVR Refining from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised CVR Refining from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. CVR Refining currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.36.

CVR Refining stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $18.35. 3,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,392. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.49. CVR Refining has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $26.00.

CVR Refining (NYSE:CVRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. CVR Refining had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. analysts predict that CVR Refining will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from CVR Refining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. CVR Refining’s payout ratio is currently 440.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVRR. Premia Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVR Refining in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVR Refining in the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Koch Industries Inc. raised its position in shares of CVR Refining by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 17,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVR Refining in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVR Refining in the 2nd quarter worth about $286,000. 15.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVR Refining Company Profile

CVR Refining, LP operates as an independent petroleum refiner and marketer of transportation fuels in the United States. The company owns and operates a complex full coking medium-sour crude oil refinery in Coffeyville, Kansas; and a complex crude oil refinery in Wynnewood, Oklahoma. It also controls and operates logistics assets, including approximately 570 miles of owned and leased pipelines; approximately 130 crude oil transports; a network of crude oil gathering tank farms; and approximately 6.4 million barrels of owned and leased crude oil storage capacity, as well as approximately 4.6 million barrels of combined refined products and feedstocks storage capacity.

