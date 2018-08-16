Curis (CRIS) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Curis (NASDAQ: CRIS) in the last few weeks:

8/13/2018 – Curis was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Curis, Inc. is a therapeutic drug development company focusing on cancer, neurological and dermatological disease indications, with technologies that utilize regulatory pathways that control repair and regeneration. Curis’ product development involves the use of small molecules or proteins to modulate these pathways. The company has successfully used this technology and product development approach to produce several promising drug product candidates in the fields of cancer, neurological disorders, hair growth, kidney and other diseases, as well as cardiovascular disease. “

8/8/2018 – Curis was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Curis, Inc. is a therapeutic drug development company focusing on cancer, neurological and dermatological disease indications, with technologies that utilize regulatory pathways that control repair and regeneration. Curis’ product development involves the use of small molecules or proteins to modulate these pathways. The company has successfully used this technology and product development approach to produce several promising drug product candidates in the fields of cancer, neurological disorders, hair growth, kidney and other diseases, as well as cardiovascular disease. “

8/6/2018 – Curis had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

8/3/2018 – Curis had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. to $8.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/31/2018 – Curis was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Curis, Inc. is a therapeutic drug development company focusing on cancer, neurological and dermatological disease indications, with technologies that utilize regulatory pathways that control repair and regeneration. Curis’ product development involves the use of small molecules or proteins to modulate these pathways. The company has successfully used this technology and product development approach to produce several promising drug product candidates in the fields of cancer, neurological disorders, hair growth, kidney and other diseases, as well as cardiovascular disease. “

7/2/2018 – Curis was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of Curis stock opened at $1.44 on Thursday. Curis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $11.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.15. Curis had a negative return on equity of 225.77% and a negative net margin of 407.29%. The business had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Curis, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRIS. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Curis by 1,341.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,149,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930,725 shares in the last quarter. Arnhold LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curis in the first quarter valued at about $1,907,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Curis by 2,389.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,331,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,400 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Curis by 104.2% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,913,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 976,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curis in the first quarter valued at about $545,000.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CUDC-907, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers.

