Cubic Co. (CUB) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Cubic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.98. Cubic posted earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 108.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cubic will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cubic.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $296.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.33 million. Cubic had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 0.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.89) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Cubic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cubic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cubic from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Cubic in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.67.

In related news, SVP Mark Harrison sold 1,000 shares of Cubic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.69, for a total transaction of $73,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUB. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cubic in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,333,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cubic by 4,493.2% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 210,045 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 205,472 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cubic by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,347,887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $279,135,000 after purchasing an additional 172,274 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cubic in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,245,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cubic in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CUB opened at $72.40 on Thursday. Cubic has a 12 month low of $41.25 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.59 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 29th. Cubic’s payout ratio is -65.85%.

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through four segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD Systems), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Services (CGD Services).

