CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (EVD) PT Set at €49.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €49.00 ($55.68) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (ETR:EVD) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EVD. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. equinet set a €37.50 ($42.61) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €44.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €44.15 ($50.17).

Get CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA alerts:

Shares of EVD traded down €0.18 ($0.20) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €38.80 ($44.09). 33,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,299. CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA has a 52 week low of €33.64 ($38.23) and a 52 week high of €43.26 ($49.16).

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events. It markets events (tickets) through eventim.de and using its network platform, eventim.net; in-house ticketing products through eventim.inhouse; sport ticketing products through eventim.tixx and eventim.farm; and self-service products for event organizers through EVENTIM.Light, as well as provides a solution for ticket sales and admission control through evetim.access.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.