Ctrip.Com International Ltd (CTRP) Stake Lifted by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 155.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,416,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,471,464 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Ctrip.Com International were worth $115,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRP. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 1,257.0% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ctrip.Com International during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 3,674.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ctrip.Com International during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

CTRP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TH Capital upgraded shares of Ctrip.Com International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ctrip.Com International from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ctrip.Com International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Ctrip.Com International from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ctrip.Com International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

Shares of CTRP opened at $38.30 on Thursday. Ctrip.Com International Ltd has a 52 week low of $38.04 and a 52 week high of $56.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.44. Ctrip.Com International had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. equities analysts expect that Ctrip.Com International Ltd will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ctrip.Com International

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection and real-time flight status.

