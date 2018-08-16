CT Real Estate Investment (CRT) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.061 per share on Monday, September 17th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th.

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$118.88 million during the quarter.

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of CT Real Estate Investment in a report on Tuesday, May 8th.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.