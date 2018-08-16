CSX Co. (CSX) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at about $440,710,000. CI Global Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 254.1% in the first quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 6,305,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $351,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524,823 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at about $50,306,000. Alleghany Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 20.9% in the first quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 5,180,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $288,577,000 after purchasing an additional 895,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 7.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,455,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $638,209,000 after purchasing an additional 783,705 shares in the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $73.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $62.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $48.11 and a 1-year high of $73.98.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. CSX had a net margin of 53.27% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

CSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “$69.00” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CSX from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “$69.00” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CSX from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “$69.00” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on shares of CSX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.45.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based transportation services in the United States and Canada. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports agricultural and food products, fertilizers, chemicals, automotive, metals and equipment, minerals, and forest products; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

