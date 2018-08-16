Cryptopay Tops One Day Trading Volume of $38.00 (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. In the last seven days, Cryptopay has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. Cryptopay has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $38.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptopay token can now be purchased for $0.0228 or 0.00000361 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004497 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003357 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015872 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000306 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007194 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00254897 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00150184 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000126 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00011074 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Cryptopay Token Profile

Cryptopay was first traded on September 17th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,666,784 tokens. The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me

Cryptopay Token Trading

Cryptopay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

