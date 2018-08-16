CRTCoin Price Reaches $0.0374 (CRT)

CRTCoin (CURRENCY:CRT) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. CRTCoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $110,060.00 worth of CRTCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CRTCoin has traded 90.2% lower against the dollar. One CRTCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0374 or 0.00000395 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

YashCoin (YASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Jiyo (JIYO) traded up 189.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000752 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Grimcoin (GRIM) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC.

FinCoin (FNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Allion (ALL) traded 81.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Metal Music Coin (MTLMC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000096 BTC.

StarCash Network (STARS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000611 BTC.

CRTCoin Profile

CRTCoin is a coin. CRTCoin’s total supply is 10,079,270 coins. CRTCoin’s official Twitter account is @crtcoincom . The official website for CRTCoin is crtcoin.com

CRTCoin Coin Trading

CRTCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CRTCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CRTCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CRTCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

