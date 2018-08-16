Crown (CCK) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Crown Holdings’ adjusted earnings and sales improved on a year-over-year basis in second-quarter 2018. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while the bottom line missed the Consensus mark. The company trimmed its adjusted earnings per share guidance to $5.15-$5.30 for full-year 2018 due to persistent elevated freight costs in North America and foreign currency-translation impact. This currency-translation impact was mainly driven by the weakness in the Brazilian reais against the U.S. dollar. Further, upcoming election and lackluster economic data are the major headwinds for Crown Holdings. Also, its shares have underperformed the industry over the past year. However, the company is poised to gain from disciplined pricing, cost control, capital allocation and geographic expansion. In addition, strong performance of its Transit Packaging business remains a major growth driver.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Crown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Crown in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Crown from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Crown from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Crown from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a $44.54 rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.55.

NYSE CCK opened at $41.00 on Monday. Crown has a twelve month low of $40.10 and a twelve month high of $62.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.37.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.03). Crown had a return on equity of 58.64% and a net margin of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Crown will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.25 per share, with a total value of $432,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 491,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,252,098.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Urkiel bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.30 per share, with a total value of $66,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,364.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,945,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,218,000 after buying an additional 1,054,407 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,773,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,269,000 after buying an additional 1,905,831 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 478.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,515,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,345,000 after buying an additional 2,907,112 shares during the period. CI Global Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 466.7% during the 1st quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 3,268,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,890,000 after buying an additional 2,691,929 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,204,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,455,000 after buying an additional 66,751 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products for consumer goods in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its primary products include steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage products; and metal vacuum closures, steel crowns and caps.

