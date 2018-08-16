Cronos Group (CRON) Upgraded to Hold by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Beacon Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Friday, May 4th.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

NASDAQ:CRON traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514,181. Cronos Group has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $11.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 628.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 20.68 and a quick ratio of 15.92.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.33 million during the quarter. Cronos Group had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 35.12%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Cronos Group will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 10,393.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 17,253 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the second quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 100.0% during the second quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 9.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (?MMPR?). The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.