Critical Review: Hammerson (HMSNF) versus CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH (CYS)

Hammerson (NYSE: CYS) and CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH (NYSE:CYS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Hammerson alerts:

This table compares Hammerson and CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hammerson $320.69 million 14.76 N/A N/A N/A CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH $318.87 million 3.56 $181.26 million N/A N/A

CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hammerson.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.1% of CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hammerson and CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hammerson N/A N/A N/A CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH 13.13% 12.54% 1.24%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Hammerson and CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hammerson 0 4 1 0 2.20 CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH 0 2 0 0 2.00

CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.28%. Given CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH is more favorable than Hammerson.

Risk & Volatility

Hammerson has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Hammerson does not pay a dividend.

Summary

CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH beats Hammerson on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hammerson

Hammerson is a FTSE 100 owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio of high-quality retail property has a value of around £10.5 billion and includes 23 prime shopping centres, 17 convenient retail parks and investments in 20 premium outlet villages, through our partnership with Value Retail and the VIA Outlets joint venture. Key investments include Bullring, Birmingham, Bicester Village, Oxfordshire, Dundrum Town Centre, Dublin and Les Terrasses du Port, Marseille.

About CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH

CYS Investments, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities that are issued, and the principal and interest of which are guaranteed by a federally chartered corporation; and debt securities issued by the United States Department of Treasury. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. The company was formerly known as Cypress Sharpridge Investments, Inc. and changed its name to CYS Investments, Inc. in September 2011. CYS Investments, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.