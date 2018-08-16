Critical Comparison: XPO Logistics (XPO) & GATX (GATX)

XPO Logistics (NYSE: GATX) and GATX (NYSE:GATX) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares XPO Logistics and GATX’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XPO Logistics $15.38 billion 0.82 $340.20 million $1.95 51.22 GATX $1.38 billion 2.23 $502.00 million $4.70 17.35

GATX has lower revenue, but higher earnings than XPO Logistics. GATX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than XPO Logistics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.5% of XPO Logistics shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of XPO Logistics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of GATX shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

GATX pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. XPO Logistics does not pay a dividend. GATX pays out 37.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for XPO Logistics and GATX, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XPO Logistics 0 3 14 0 2.82 GATX 0 4 2 0 2.33

XPO Logistics currently has a consensus price target of $109.71, suggesting a potential upside of 9.84%. GATX has a consensus price target of $78.80, suggesting a potential downside of 3.38%. Given XPO Logistics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe XPO Logistics is more favorable than GATX.

Profitability

This table compares XPO Logistics and GATX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XPO Logistics 2.84% 9.12% 2.85% GATX 37.03% 11.34% 2.65%

Risk and Volatility

XPO Logistics has a beta of 2.28, indicating that its share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GATX has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

XPO Logistics beats GATX on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc. provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; and logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments. Its Logistics segment offers a range of contract logistics services, including engineered and customized solutions, value-added warehousing and distribution, cold chain solutions and other inventory management solutions; and performs e-commerce fulfillment, order personalization, warehousing, reverse logistics, storage, factory support, aftermarket support, manufacturing, distribution, packaging, and labeling, as well as supply chain optimization services, such as production flow management. The company offers its services to customers in various industries, such as retail, e-commerce, food and beverage, manufacturing, technology and telecommunications, aerospace and defense, life sciences, healthcare, medical equipment, and agriculture. XPO Logistics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, American Steamship Company (ASC), and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives. This segment also offers services, including interior cleaning of railcars, routine maintenance and repairs to car body and safety appliances, regulatory compliance work, wheelset replacements, exterior blast and painting, and car stenciling. The Rail International segment leases railcars, as well as offers repair, regulatory compliance, and modernization work for railcars. The ASC segment operates a fleet of vessels that provide waterborne transportation of dry bulk commodities, such as iron ore, coal, limestone aggregates, and metallurgical limestone for the steel making, automobile manufacturing, electricity generation, and non-residential construction markets. The Portfolio Management segment is involved in leasing, marine, and asset remarketing operations, as well as manages portfolios of assets for third parties. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of 147,005 railcars; 665 locomotives; and 12 vessels. GATX Corporation was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

