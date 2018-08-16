Critical Comparison: First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock (FMBH) & Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE: BNS) and Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Inc. Common Stock alerts:

This table compares First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock and Bank of Nova Scotia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock 22.55% 9.56% 1.08% Bank of Nova Scotia 22.29% 14.87% 0.92%

This table compares First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock and Bank of Nova Scotia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock $129.89 million 4.81 $26.68 million $2.24 18.22 Bank of Nova Scotia $28.86 billion 2.48 $6.12 billion $5.24 11.09

Bank of Nova Scotia has higher revenue and earnings than First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock. Bank of Nova Scotia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Bank of Nova Scotia pays an annual dividend of $2.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock pays out 4.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of Nova Scotia pays out 47.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock and Bank of Nova Scotia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock 0 0 3 0 3.00 Bank of Nova Scotia 0 3 5 0 2.63

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock presently has a consensus target price of $43.67, indicating a potential upside of 6.97%. Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus target price of $94.00, indicating a potential upside of 61.79%. Given Bank of Nova Scotia’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bank of Nova Scotia is more favorable than First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.0% of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of Bank of Nova Scotia shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of Nova Scotia has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bank of Nova Scotia beats First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock Company Profile

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases. The company also offers wealth management services, which include estate planning, investment, and farm management services for individuals; and employee benefit services for business enterprises. In addition, it provides commercial lines insurance to businesses, as well as homeowner, automobile, health, life, and other types of personal lines insurance to individuals. The company operates a network of 52 banking centers in 37 Illinois and Missouri communities. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various financial services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers. The company also provides a suite of investment and wealth management advice, services, products, and solutions to customers, as well as advisors. Its asset management business focuses on developing investment solutions for retail and institutional investors; and wealth management solutions include private customer, online brokerage, full-service brokerage, pension, and institutional customer services. In addition, the company offers corporate lending; trade finance and cash management; investment banking services comprising corporate finance, and mergers and acquisitions; fixed income and equity underwriting, sales, trading, and research services; prime brokerage and stock lending services; foreign exchange sales and trading services; commodity derivatives; precious and base metals sales, trading, financing, and physical services; and collateral management services for corporate, government, and institutional investor clients, as well as international banking services for retail, corporate, and commercial customers. Further, it provides mobile, Internet, and telephone banking services. The company operates a network of 963 branches and approximately 3,600 automated banking machines in Canada; and approximately 1,800 branches internationally, as well as contact and business support centers. The Bank of Nova Scotia was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Inc. Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Inc. Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.