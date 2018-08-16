Critical Analysis: Nielsen (NLSN) & WNS (WNS)

Nielsen (NYSE: WNS) and WNS (NYSE:WNS) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Nielsen has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WNS has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Nielsen and WNS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nielsen 5.57% 15.28% 4.01% WNS 11.84% 22.42% 14.33%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Nielsen and WNS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nielsen 1 5 8 0 2.50 WNS 0 1 8 1 3.00

Nielsen currently has a consensus price target of $33.08, suggesting a potential upside of 26.49%. WNS has a consensus price target of $51.80, suggesting a potential upside of 0.78%. Given Nielsen’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Nielsen is more favorable than WNS.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.1% of Nielsen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.7% of WNS shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Nielsen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nielsen and WNS’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nielsen $6.57 billion 1.41 $429.00 million $2.11 12.39 WNS $758.00 million 3.40 $86.43 million $1.81 28.40

Nielsen has higher revenue and earnings than WNS. Nielsen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WNS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Nielsen pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. WNS does not pay a dividend. Nielsen pays out 66.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Nielsen has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Summary

Nielsen beats WNS on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information and measurement company. It operates through Buy and Watch segments. The company provides media and marketing information, analytics, and manufacturer and retailer expertise about what and where consumers buy, read, watch, and listen. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry. This segment provides data on retail measurement services, such as market share and competitive sales volumes; insights into distribution, pricing, merchandising, and promotion; consumer panel measurement, which offers insight into shopper behavior and customer segmentation; and consumer intelligence and analytical services for decision making in product development and marketing cycles. The Watch segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics primarily to the media and advertising industries for television, radio, print, online, and mobile viewing, and listening platforms. This segment offers television audience measurement services; audio audience measurement services; digital audience measurement services, such as digital media and market research, audience analytics, and social media measurement; mobile measurement services comprising measurement and consumer research for telecom and media companies; and total audience measurement services, as well as advertising solutions. The company was formerly known as Nielsen N.V. and changed its name to Nielsen Holdings plc in August 2015. Nielsen Holdings plc was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Oxford, the United Kingdom.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries. It also provides shared services, such as customer interaction, finance and accounting, research and analytics, technology, legal, and human resources outsourcing services. In addition, the company offers transformation services designed to help its clients to modify their business processes to enhance productivity, as well as manage changes in the business environment and leverage business knowledge to increase market competitiveness. Further, it provides claims handling and repair management services for automobile repairs through a network of third party repair centers; and a suite of accident management services, such as credit hire and credit repair. WNS (Holdings) Limited was founded in 1996 and is based in Mumbai, India.

