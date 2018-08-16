Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€43.00” Price Target for HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (HLE)

Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($48.86) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HLE. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($73.86) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($73.86) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. UBS Group set a €60.00 ($68.18) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, equinet set a €55.00 ($62.50) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €54.75 ($62.22).

Shares of ETR:HLE opened at €49.84 ($56.64) on Monday. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a 12-month low of €39.08 ($44.41) and a 12-month high of €59.10 ($67.16).

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarkets, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, signal lamps, interior lamps, and lighting electronics; body electronics, such as central control units and access systems that include sensors and vacuum pumps; and energy management and driver assistance systems.

