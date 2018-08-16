Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the casino operator’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Argus downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Vetr downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $209.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.63.

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $138.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. Wynn Resorts has a twelve month low of $132.26 and a twelve month high of $203.63. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.39.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The casino operator reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.43). Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 69.17%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $437,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,206,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,212 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,752,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 27,949 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited develops, owns, and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 15, 2018, the company's Wynn Macau segment had approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 316 table games and 988 slot machines, private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 luxury hotel towers with a total of 1,008 guest rooms and suites; 8 food and beverage outlets; 59,000 square feet of retail space; 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising 2 health clubs, spas, a salon, and a pool; and a rotunda show, a Chinese zodiac-inspired ceiling.

