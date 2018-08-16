Credit Agricole S A Has $119,000 Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Credit Agricole S A trimmed its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 66.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. 59.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Gary A. Coombe sold 1,529 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $113,528.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,698.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Price Matthew sold 11,626 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $953,332.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,496 shares in the company, valued at $2,254,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,888 shares of company stock worth $7,936,981. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.32.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $82.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $205.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $70.73 and a fifty-two week high of $94.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 20th were given a $0.7172 dividend. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.01%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Beauty segment offers hair care products, including conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments; and skin and personal care products, such as antiperspirant and deodorant, personal cleansing, and skin care products.

