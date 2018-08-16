Craft Brew Alliance (BREW) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has $22.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Craft Brew Alliance Inc. is engaged in the business of brewing, marketing and selling of craft beers in the United States. The Company operates in two segments: Beer Related operations and Pubs and Other. Craft Brew owns and operates production breweries with adjacent restaurants or pubs in Portland, Oregon, Woodinville, Washington and Portsmouth, New Hampshire and in Kona, Hawaii. It offers its beer products under the Widmer Brothers, Redhook and Kona Brewing brand names. Craft Brew Alliance Inc., formerly known as Craft Brewers Alliance, Inc., is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. “

Get Craft Brew Alliance alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Craft Brew Alliance from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Craft Brew Alliance from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $22.00 target price on shares of Craft Brew Alliance and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of Craft Brew Alliance stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.60. 8,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,395. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.57 million, a P/E ratio of 139.64 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.57. Craft Brew Alliance has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $21.00.

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $61.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.70 million. Craft Brew Alliance had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Craft Brew Alliance will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Craft Brew Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Craft Brew Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.86% of the company’s stock.

Craft Brew Alliance Company Profile

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Widmer Brothers, Redhook, and Omission brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Craft Brew Alliance (BREW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Craft Brew Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Craft Brew Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.