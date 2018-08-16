Cr AGRICOLE S A/ADR (CRARY) versus Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA) Head to Head Comparison

Cr AGRICOLE S A/ADR (NYSE: BBVA) and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Cr AGRICOLE S A/ADR and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cr AGRICOLE S A/ADR 18.76% 6.40% 0.27% Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria 13.76% 7.57% 0.58%

This table compares Cr AGRICOLE S A/ADR and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cr AGRICOLE S A/ADR $21.05 billion 1.78 $4.12 billion $0.69 9.55 Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria $28.55 billion 1.41 $3.98 billion $0.73 8.38

Cr AGRICOLE S A/ADR has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cr AGRICOLE S A/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Cr AGRICOLE S A/ADR has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Cr AGRICOLE S A/ADR and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cr AGRICOLE S A/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria 0 3 1 0 2.25

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a consensus price target of $7.79, suggesting a potential upside of 27.29%. Given Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria is more favorable than Cr AGRICOLE S A/ADR.

Dividends

Cr AGRICOLE S A/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Cr AGRICOLE S A/ADR pays out 37.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria pays out 41.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Cr AGRICOLE S A/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria beats Cr AGRICOLE S A/ADR on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cr AGRICOLE S A/ADR

Crédit Agricole S.A. provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers payment instruments, loans, and saving products; savings/retirement, death and disability/creditor/group, and property and casualty insurance products; and expertise and investment solutions for active, passive, real estate, and alternative asset management. It also provides wealth management services that allow individual customers to manage, protect, and transfer their assets; and consumer finance and flow management services. In addition, the company offers financing solutions for property and equipment investment and renewal requirements; trade receivable financing and management solutions for corporates; and financing services for renewable energy and public infrastructure projects, as well as leasing services. Further, it provides investment banking, structured finance, international trade finance, commercial banking, capital market, and syndication services; and asset servicing solutions for investment products, as well as various asset classes, such as execution, clearing, custody, fund administration, middle-office, forex, security lending and borrowing, and fund distribution support and services to issuers. Crédit Agricole S.A. serves retail customers, corporate customers, banks and financial institutions, government agencies, and local authorities. The company is headquartered in Montrouge, France. Crédit Agricole S.A. is a subsidiary of SAS Rue La Boétie.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, fixed-term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers. The company also offers credit cards; and corporate and business banking, corporate and investment banking, and insurance. It operates in Spain, Mexico, South America, the United States, Turkey, Asia-Pacific, and rest of Europe. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

