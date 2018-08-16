Cr AGRICOLE S A/ADR (CRARY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Cr AGRICOLE S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRARY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Credit Agricole S.A. markets a complete range of financial products and services. It offers savings, investments, life insurance, credit, payment and insurance services. Its activities are organized into three business lines: Central body: it ensures the cohesion and smooth functioning of the network, and represents the Group with banking authorities; Specialized business: it provides asset management, insurance, private banking, consumer credit, leasing, factoring and Banking and investment. The strength of its retail bank and know -how of its subsidiaries enable it to intervene in all areas of banking and finance. Credit Agricole is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Cr AGRICOLE S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st.

OTCMKTS:CRARY opened at $6.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.45. Cr AGRICOLE S A/ADR has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Cr AGRICOLE S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter. Cr AGRICOLE S A/ADR had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 18.76%. equities research analysts anticipate that Cr AGRICOLE S A/ADR will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

About Cr AGRICOLE S A/ADR

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers payment instruments, loans, and saving products; savings/retirement, death and disability/creditor/group, and property and casualty insurance products; and expertise and investment solutions for active, passive, real estate, and alternative asset management.

