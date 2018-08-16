Counterparty One Day Trading Volume Reaches $43,771.00 (XCP)

Counterparty (CURRENCY:XCP) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. One Counterparty coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.91 or 0.00060919 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Tux Exchange, Bittrex and Zaif. In the last week, Counterparty has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. Counterparty has a market capitalization of $10.22 million and $43,771.00 worth of Counterparty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,416.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $529.21 or 0.08252602 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00013381 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $145.33 or 0.02269807 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 40% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00018975 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004208 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00001122 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000603 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003477 BTC.

Counterparty Coin Profile

Counterparty (XCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 2nd, 2014. Counterparty’s total supply is 2,616,089 coins. The official website for Counterparty is counterparty.io . Counterparty’s official Twitter account is @CounterpartyXCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Counterparty is /r/counterparty_xcp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Counterparty’s official message board is counterpartytalk.org

Counterparty Coin Trading

Counterparty can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Poloniex, Zaif and Tux Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counterparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Counterparty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Counterparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

