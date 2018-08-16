CorVel Co. (CRVL) Chairman Sells $172,800.00 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total value of $172,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 6th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $113,900.00.

On Wednesday, August 8th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,929 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $166,572.23.

On Tuesday, July 17th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,087 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $171,359.37.

On Friday, July 13th, V Gordon Clemons sold 5,250 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total value of $294,945.00.

On Tuesday, July 10th, V Gordon Clemons sold 5,250 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total value of $295,785.00.

On Monday, July 2nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 750 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $40,132.50.

On Thursday, July 5th, V Gordon Clemons sold 4,250 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total value of $233,197.50.

On Friday, June 29th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,450 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $132,912.50.

On Tuesday, June 26th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,713 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total value of $202,469.89.

On Thursday, June 21st, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,250 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $118,912.50.

Shares of CRVL traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.75. The company had a trading volume of 815 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,281. CorVel Co. has a 52 week low of $46.45 and a 52 week high of $61.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 0.66.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $150.40 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorVel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorVel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CorVel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $437,000. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub raised CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 7th.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides medical cost containment and managed care services to address the medical costs of workers' compensation benefits, automobile insurance claims, and group health insurance benefits. The company offers network solutions, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement services, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy services, directed care services, medicare solutions, clearinghouse services, independent medical examinations, and inpatient medical bill review.

