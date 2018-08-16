Corus Entertainment Inc. (CJR.B) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.25.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cormark decreased their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$7.75 to C$5.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. CIBC decreased their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Desjardins decreased their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$9.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$8.00 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 28th.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Shares of TSE:CJR.B traded up C$0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$4.00. 464,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,951. Corus Entertainment has a 1 year low of C$6.93 and a 1 year high of C$14.10.

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.