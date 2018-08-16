Corporate Capital Trust (CCT) Price Target Cut to $16.61 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Corporate Capital Trust (NYSE:CCT) had its target price dropped by BMO Capital Markets from $17.00 to $16.61 in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CCT. ValuEngine cut Corporate Capital Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corporate Capital Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corporate Capital Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.15.

Get Corporate Capital Trust alerts:

Shares of CCT opened at $16.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.71. Corporate Capital Trust has a 1-year low of $14.43 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Corporate Capital Trust (NYSE:CCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $103.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.46 million. Corporate Capital Trust had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 40.08%. equities analysts forecast that Corporate Capital Trust will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corporate Capital Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Corporate Capital Trust by 255.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,677 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new position in Corporate Capital Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Corporate Capital Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Corporate Capital Trust by 418.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,108 shares in the last quarter. 20.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corporate Capital Trust Company Profile

Corporate Capital Trust Inc is headquartered in Orlando, Florida, United States and is engaged in the financial intermediation activities. The company offers Trust. The company was founded in 2010.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Capital Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Capital Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.