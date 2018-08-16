Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Takes $200,000 Position in Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,815,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $509,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,043 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter worth about $24,656,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 1,520.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 214,218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,399,000 after purchasing an additional 200,997 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 768,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,422,000 after purchasing an additional 177,666 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,217,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,376,000 after purchasing an additional 144,380 shares during the period. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $65.48 on Thursday. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a 12 month low of $44.29 and a 12 month high of $70.86. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.58.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $629.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Texas Roadhouse’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TXRH. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub cut Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “$69.18” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.02.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of February 20, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 550 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

