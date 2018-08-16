Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Invests $185,000 in Randgold Resources Ltd. (GOLD)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Randgold Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:GOLD) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 14,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its holdings in shares of Randgold Resources by 68.0% in the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 2,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Randgold Resources by 27.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Randgold Resources by 68.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Randgold Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $467,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Randgold Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $716,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Randgold Resources alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOLD. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Randgold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Clarus Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Randgold Resources in a report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Randgold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Scotiabank set a $98.00 target price on shares of Randgold Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Randgold Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOLD opened at $63.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78 and a beta of -0.12. Randgold Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of $63.34 and a 1-year high of $108.29.

About Randgold Resources

Randgold Resources Limited is engaged in gold mining, exploration and related activities. The Company’s activities are focused on West and Central Africa. The Company operates through the gold mining segment. The Company operates various mines, such as Morila, Loulo, Gounkoto, Tongon and Kibali. The Company is exploring in African countries, such as Mali, Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Randgold Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:GOLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Randgold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randgold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.