Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 22,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Hubbell during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Hubbell during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell during the second quarter worth about $188,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Hubbell during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. bought a new stake in Hubbell during the first quarter worth about $224,000. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HUBB shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $152.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hubbell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.67.

HUBB stock opened at $120.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $100.55 and a 12 month high of $149.03.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.94%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

