Cormark Comments on Intertape Polymer Group’s FY2019 Earnings (ITP)

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) – Analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2019 earnings estimates for Intertape Polymer Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 14th. Cormark analyst M. Macdougall now expects that the company will earn $1.52 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.56.

Get Intertape Polymer Group alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ITP. CSFB restated a “c$16.99” rating and set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group in a report on Thursday, July 19th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 14th.

Shares of ITP opened at C$18.39 on Thursday. Intertape Polymer Group has a fifty-two week low of C$16.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.84.

In related news, Director George J. Bunze sold 10,000 shares of Intertape Polymer Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.98, for a total transaction of C$189,800.00.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the packaging industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells various paper and film based pressure sensitive and water activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, woven coated fabrics, and complementary packaging systems for industrial and retail use.

Read More: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.