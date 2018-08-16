Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (CORR) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.34

News articles about Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) have trended positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust earned a news impact score of 0.34 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the asset manager an impact score of 46.7075788909619 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Corenergy Infrastructure Trust to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 8th.

CORR traded down $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $38.33. The company had a trading volume of 489 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,544. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust has a 1-year low of $31.50 and a 1-year high of $39.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a current ratio of 5.92. The firm has a market cap of $454.59 million, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.81.

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.54). Corenergy Infrastructure Trust had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 35.52%. The company had revenue of $22.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.05 million. analysts anticipate that Corenergy Infrastructure Trust will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.74%.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns essential energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from operators of our assets, primarily under triple-net participating leases.

