Corecivic Inc (CXW) Position Raised by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) by 75.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 30,740 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Corecivic were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Corecivic by 3.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 75,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Corecivic by 0.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 764,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,923,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Corecivic by 10.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Corecivic by 6.0% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 69,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Corecivic by 10.8% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 41,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Corecivic news, EVP Kim White sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $251,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,036 shares in the company, valued at $653,763.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $69,597.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,739.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,646 shares of company stock worth $2,313,935 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CXW opened at $24.37 on Thursday. Corecivic Inc has a twelve month low of $18.61 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.02.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Corecivic had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $449.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Corecivic Inc will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CXW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Corecivic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corecivic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Corecivic from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, government real estate solutions, and a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis.

