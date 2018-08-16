Core-Mark (CORE) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Core-Mark (NASDAQ: CORE):

8/15/2018 – Core-Mark was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc.is one of the largest marketers of fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry in North America. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc.is one of the largest marketers of fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry in North America. Core-Mark offers a full range of products, marketing programs, and technology solutions. Core-Mark services traditional convenience retailers, grocers, drug, liquor and specialty stores, and other stores that carry convenience products. “

8/14/2018 – Core-Mark was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/10/2018 – Core-Mark was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

8/9/2018 – Core-Mark was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/8/2018 – Core-Mark was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

8/8/2018 – Core-Mark had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $21.00.

8/6/2018 – Core-Mark was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc.is one of the largest marketers of fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry in North America. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc.is one of the largest marketers of fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry in North America. Core-Mark offers a full range of products, marketing programs, and technology solutions. Core-Mark services traditional convenience retailers, grocers, drug, liquor and specialty stores, and other stores that carry convenience products. “

8/3/2018 – Core-Mark was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/10/2018 – Core-Mark was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc.is one of the largest marketers of fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry in North America. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc.is one of the largest marketers of fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry in North America. Core-Mark offers a full range of products, marketing programs, and technology solutions. Core-Mark services traditional convenience retailers, grocers, drug, liquor and specialty stores, and other stores that carry convenience products. “

7/10/2018 – Core-Mark was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/5/2018 – Core-Mark was given a new $32.00 price target on by analysts at Loop Capital. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/4/2018 – Core-Mark was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/28/2018 – Core-Mark was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/19/2018 – Core-Mark was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

CORE stock opened at $33.51 on Thursday. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.63.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. equities research analysts forecast that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 27th. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

In related news, Director Laura Jean Flanagan acquired 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.61 per share, with a total value of $39,777.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,909.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary F. Colter acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $91,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 119,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,191,134.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CORE. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core-Mark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Core-Mark by 87.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 396,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,413,000 after acquiring an additional 184,953 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core-Mark during the first quarter valued at approximately $952,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Core-Mark by 318.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 15,573 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes various food/non-food products, including cigarettes, fast food, candies, snacks, groceries, fresh products, dairy products, breads, beverages, other tobacco products, general merchandise and equipment, and health and beauty care products.

