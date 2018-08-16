Convergys (CVG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Convergys Corp (NYSE:CVG) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,374,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 1,055,655 shares.The stock last traded at $24.57 and had previously closed at $24.40.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Convergys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Convergys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Convergys in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.13.

Get Convergys alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.90.

Convergys (NYSE:CVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $649.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.83 million. Convergys had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 12.03%. equities analysts expect that Convergys Corp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Convergys by 431.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 4,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,033 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Convergys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Convergys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Convergys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of Convergys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000.

Convergys Company Profile (NYSE:CVG)

Convergys Corporation provides customer management services to communications and media, technology, financial services, retail, healthcare, government, travel and hospitality, and other vertical markets worldwide. The company offers solutions across the customer lifecycle, including sales, customer service, technical support, customer retention, and collection, as well as security, compliance, and fraud solutions; and solutions in contact center technology comprising omni-channel interaction, cross-channel integration framework, real-time decisioning engine, robotic process automation, intelligent notification, campaign management, personalized care, personalized selling, agent productivity, and retention solutions.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Convergys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Convergys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.