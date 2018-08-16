Convergys Corp (CVG) Shares Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners increased its holdings in Convergys Corp (NYSE:CVG) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 834,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,834 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Convergys were worth $20,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Convergys by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,459,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,006,000 after acquiring an additional 770,406 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Convergys by 942.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 631,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,275,000 after acquiring an additional 570,571 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Convergys in the 1st quarter worth about $12,121,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Convergys by 169.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,064,000 after acquiring an additional 335,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in Convergys by 212.5% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 375,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,165,000 after acquiring an additional 255,000 shares in the last quarter.

CVG opened at $24.40 on Thursday. Convergys Corp has a fifty-two week low of $21.13 and a fifty-two week high of $26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.90.

Convergys (NYSE:CVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Convergys had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $649.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.83 million. research analysts forecast that Convergys Corp will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Convergys from $24.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Convergys in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Convergys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Convergys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.13.

Convergys Company Profile

Convergys Corporation provides customer management services to communications and media, technology, financial services, retail, healthcare, government, travel and hospitality, and other vertical markets worldwide. The company offers solutions across the customer lifecycle, including sales, customer service, technical support, customer retention, and collection, as well as security, compliance, and fraud solutions; and solutions in contact center technology comprising omni-channel interaction, cross-channel integration framework, real-time decisioning engine, robotic process automation, intelligent notification, campaign management, personalized care, personalized selling, agent productivity, and retention solutions.

