Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $2.80 Million Holdings in TriNet Group Inc (TNET)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,001 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of TriNet Group worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,832,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 5,180.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 536,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 526,588 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,653,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,514,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,563,000 after buying an additional 374,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,123,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TNET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on TriNet Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on TriNet Group in a report on Friday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TriNet Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

TNET opened at $57.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. TriNet Group Inc has a 1-year low of $31.52 and a 1-year high of $60.15.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.41 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 74.08% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that TriNet Group Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TriNet Group news, insider Michael P. Murphy sold 9,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $523,672.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,838.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 33,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $1,910,491.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,776,583.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,883 shares of company stock worth $9,941,730. Insiders own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

